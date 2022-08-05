The first round of global superstars set to perform at the 2022 VMAs have been announced, including Anitta, J Balvin, Marsmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco.

Taking place live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28, at 8 pm ET/PT, the 2022 VMAs will simulcast across MTV, The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1. The ceremony will celebrate the year’s best music with an award show featuring star-studded, electric live performances.

Anitta will be making her VMAs main stage debut, performing her newest single, “Envolver,” for the first time on television. The new single recently earned the Brazilian superstar a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first solo Latin artist to hit #1 at Spotify. Anitta is also nominated for her first VMAs award in the Best Latin category.

Meanwhile, J Balvin will make his return to the VMAs stage, premiering his new single “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro. The Colombian global artist previously performed with Bad Banny at the 2019 VMAs. Balvin will also be hoping to take home his sixth Moon Person for Best Latin, which would make him the most awarded Latin artist in VMAs history.

Electronic music producer and DJ, Marshmello, will be taking over the iconic MTV stage with Khalid for a world premiere TV performance of their recent collaboration “Numb.” This marks Marshmello’s debut on the main stage, while Khalid is returning for the first time since his memorable 2017 debut alongside Logic and Alessia Cara.

Lastly, Panic! At The Disco will be premiering his new single “Middle of a Breakup,” the title track from his forthcoming album Viva Las Vengeance. It’s Panic’s first time on the VMAs stage since 2018; he is also nominated in the Alternative Video category for the first time ever.

