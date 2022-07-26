2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations Revealed

MTV has announced the nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards, which is set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X lead the way with seven nominations each, with Harlow and Lil Nas X both receiving nods for Artist of the Year, as well as Best Collaboration for their No. 1 hit “Industry Baby.” Meanwhile, Lamar is nominated in the Best Hip Hop category for his recent single “N95,” as well as multiple technical categories for his deep-fake-inspired video for “The Heart Part 5.”

Following closely behind are Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six nominations each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd with five apiece. In addition, Madonna becomes the first artist to be nominated across five decades, as she lands her 69th nomination for “Madame X.”

Fans can make their voices heard by voting for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and two brand new categories, Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance, by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting closes on Friday, August 19, 2022. The nominees in the social categories, including Group of the Year and Song of Summer, will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 VMAs will simulcast across MTV, The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: Seventeen – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: Gayle – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone and The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd – “La Fama”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons and JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “Emo Girl”

Måneskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

Willow and Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “Grow”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G and Karol G – “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee – “Remix”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin and Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

H.E.R. – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

BEST K-POP

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy – “Loco” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “Lalisa”

Seventeen – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

Twice – “The Feels”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “Pussy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Fils de joie”

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

Blackpink The Virtual – PUBG

BTS – Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande – Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Rosalía – “Saoko”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Sunday, August 28, MTV