Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 Video Music Awards, MTV announced Monday, August 8. Minaj will perform at the award show, set to take place on Sunday, August 28, live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center, marking her first VMAs performance since 2018.

Throughout her career, Minaj has been nominated for 17 VMAs, winning five. The rapper took home her first Moon Person for Best Hip Hop Video in 2011 for “Super Bass” and is nominated this year for Best Hip Hop for “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby. Minaj won Best Hip Hop in 2015 and 2018 for “Anaconda” and “Chun-Li,” and Best Female Video in 2012 for “Starships.” Most recently, she picked up a Moon Person for Best Power Anthem for “Hot Girl Summer” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2019.

She made her VMAs main stage debut in 2012, rapping a surprise verse on Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” and returned with a trifecta of performances in 2014, first with “Anaconda,” then teaming up with Ariana Grande and Jessie J for a performance of “Bang Bang,” and finally, “She Came To Give It To U” with Usher.

Minaj again performed a trio of songs at the 2015 VMAs: “Trini Dem Girls,” then a dual performance with Taylor Swift for “The Night Is Still Young” and “Bad Blood.” She then reunited with Grande in 2016 for “Side To Side,” and in 2017 joined host Katy Perry for a performance of “Swish Swish.” Her 2018 VMAs performance featured a medley of songs from her album Queen: “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE,” and “Barbie Dreams.” Minaj’s new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” will be released August 12.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

See Also 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations Revealed Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X lead the pack.

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Beyoncé, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles, and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs in 1984.

In addition to Minaj’s 2022 Video Vanguard performance, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco are set to perform at the 2022 VMAs. This year’s nominees include Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X with seven nominations each, along with Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd with five. Additional performers, as well as the nominees for social categories Group of the Year and Song of Summer, will be announced soon.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday. The 2022 MTV VMAs will simulcast across MTV, The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.