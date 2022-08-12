Kristen (Katja Herbers) may think her plumbing problems have been fixed, but when her neighbor has some problems, she finds out what she doesn’t know in the Evil Season 3 finale, dropping on August 14 on Paramount+.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “The Demon of the End,” Kristen, David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) investigate her neighbor’s house for a demonic infestation. As the neighbor explains, showing them the bathroom, “blood came out of our faucet,” about a month ago, thought she didn’t get video. Kristen and Ben exchange a look. The blood has stopped, the neighbor says, “but the pipes keep making noises.”

David notes the report also says she saw demons. “No, the kids did, but we never saw anything,” she says. “Aaron, our oldest, he said he saw a demon’s eyeball floating up in our toilet, but that’s about it.” Ben and Kristen exchange another look — and once they’re in her office, David asks about it.

“A few months ago, I had blood come up from her toilet, and Ben helped me with it,” Kristen explains. “It’s an old house, I just thought … I don’t know what I thought.” That’s when Ben clues her in about the eyeball that popped up in her toilet. Kristen, understandably, can’t believe he didn’t tell her. “I thought it would freak you out,” he explains. Watch the clip above for more, including Ben’s theory about what’s going on with her neighbor’s house and to find out a change for the team’s investigations following the penultimate episode’s death (Boris McGiver’s Monsignor Korecki).

Elsewhere in the Season 3 finale, Kristen is surprised to learn that her frozen egg was never destroyed and was purchased anonymously, leading her on a new adventure.

Evil, Season 3 Finale, Sunday, August 14, Paramount+