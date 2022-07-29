‘Evil’ Stars on Playing Demons, Kristen vs. Sheryl, and More (VIDEO)

As the Evil cast reminded us, evil exists in the world (greed, patriarchy), and their Paramount+ series just puts a demonic twist on it.

Stars Katja Herbers (Kristen), Aasif Mandvi (Ben), and Christine Lahti (Sheryl) sat down with Andrea Towers in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to celebrate the recent Season 4 renewal and share what they’d like to see, plus tease the remaining episodes of Season 3.

Of course the question on everyone’s mind is what’s going to happen between Kristen and David (Mike Colter), who kissed in the Season 2 finale but subsequently decided not to go further … well, except for what has happened between David and demon Kristen. “We’ll continue on this slow burn kind of a path. I think they are two people who do really love each other and have also respect for each other’s lives’ paths, so we’re just going to see how it all plays out,” Herbers shared. “For now, it’s demon Kristen who he hangs out with most.”

Speaking of playing demons, which the actress called fun since she’s so different from her regular character, Mandvi is hoping that’s in his future. That led to some fun teasing from Herbers about that appeal.

Mandvi is hoping to see what led to the Ben we met in the series premiere; he was already working with David when Kristen joined them. And of course, there’s always the desire for a musical episode.

If you ask Herbers and Lahti about where Season 4 could see their characters — Sheryl is currently holding Kristen’s husband (Patrick Brammall) captive, with everything she’s doing “a means to an end” to bring down Leland (Michael Emerson), Lahti said — the stars immediately begin debating. After all, as Lahti sees it, Sheryl is doing what she must to “protect her family,” which Herbers doesn’t buy. “We’ll have to see once Kristen finds out what her mom has done, I don’t know how we repair that,” she admitted. But was Andy write to try to remove Sheryl from Kristen’s life? Watch the video above for more on that.

Plus, Herbers, Mandvi, and Lahti talk about their hopes for what’s to come and the “remarkable ride” the series has been since it started.

