Alyssa Longchamp / Paramount+

The good news: Everyone wants to do it. The bad news: It has yet to be saved. “We’re here, we have our ideas for future episodes,” said Robert King. “If Paramount+ or Netflix or Amazon Prime don’t want to pay for ’em, we’ll just probably do it with sock puppets at home because we are enamored with the show and wanted to keep doing it.”

Herbers thinks it should be a no-brainer. “I think if I were some big studio, I would want to give the Kings what they want. That’s just my reasoning. I think they’re brilliant and we’ve proven we’re in all the top 10 ratings and we have been, so it seems like we’re pretty profitable. Actually, I’m almost a little bit surprised that it hasn’t happened yet, which makes me think, well, maybe is it then not happening?” she admitted. “I don’t know what’s going on, but it seems like it has a very dedicated fanbase. And now that we’re so successful after having been on Netflix… I was very optimistic for a little while, and now I’m just like, I don’t know. Maybe it’s not happening. But I think as long as our numbers stay up and people keep watching it and telling other people about it, and maybe our numbers grow and when the other seasons come on Netflix, blah, blah, blah, maybe at a certain point there’s just no way around it.”

Mandvi agrees: “I hope we do because I think it’s a great show and I think the writing is so good and there are so few shows, I think, in the world of television and streaming these days that—I’m on it, so I’m obviously biased, but I actually do think it’s a tremendous show and I think the Kings have created such an interesting world, and it was premature, the ending. I think we do have a lot more stories and a lot more journeys to go on with this show, so I don’t think the Kings were ever done with it.”