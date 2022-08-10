Tatiana Maslany Returns to AMC for Psychological Thriller ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’

Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany is returning to AMC Networks to star in a new psychological thriller.

AMC Networks announced that the Emmy winner will star in and executive produce Invitation to a Bonfire, based on the novel by Adrienne Celt and set to premiere in 2023. She joins previously announced series regulars Freya Mavor, Pilou Asbæk, and Ngozi Anyanwu.

The series, from creator, showrunner and executive producer Rachel Caris Love, is set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey. It is inspired by Vladimir and Vera Nabokov’s co-dependent marriage and follows Zoya (Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member (Asbæk) — an enigmatic novelist — and his bewitching wife (Maslany). Inspired by Vera Nabokov, Maslany plays Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo’s wife. She is his editor — and his everything.

“Tatiana is a singular talent who we’ve wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in Orphan Black,” Dan McDermott, AMC Networks’ President of Entertainment and AMC Studios said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have her join Invitation to a Bonfire’s talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes as an executive producer.”

In addition to playing clones Sarah Manning, Cosima Niehaus, Alison Hendrix, Helena, Rachel Duncan, Elizabeth Childs, Krystal Goderitch, Veera “M.K.” Suominen, Katja Obinger, Jennifer Fitzsimmons and Tony Sawicki on Orphan Black, Maslany’s TV credits include Perry Mason and Parks and Recreation. She will next be seen starring in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, premiering on Disney+ on August 18.

From AMC Studios, the first season of Invitation to a Bonfire will consist of six episodes. Robin Schwartz and Kyle Laursen also serve as executive producers, and Carolyn Daucher is a producer.

Invitation to a Bonfire, Series Premiere, 2023, AMC Networks