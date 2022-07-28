Krysten Ritter to Lead ‘Orphan Black’ Spinoff ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ at AMC

AMC has found its lead for the Orphan Black spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes as Krysten Ritter steps into the starring role.

Along with featuring onscreen, Ritter will also executive produce the long-awaited series set in the same world as the flagship show. Scheduled to debut in 2023, Orphan Black: Echoes will have a 10-episode first season produced and distributed by Boat Rocker.

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of scientific manipulation of human existence. Following a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, the show unravels the mystery of their identity and uncovers a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Ritter will play Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story who is trying to find her place in the world. This will mark Ritter’s return to AMC after playing Jane Margolis in the network’s hit series Breaking Bad. She also appeared as the character in 2019’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The actress is best known for her titular role in Marvel’s Jessica Jones as well as for shows like Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23. She’s set to appear in David E. Kelley‘s HBO Max drama Love and Death alongside Elizabeth Olsen.

Orphan Black: Echoes is created by Anna Fishko who serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Joining Fishko as an executive producer is co-creator of the original series, John Fawcett who is also attached to direct as well as David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard.

Stay tuned for more updates on Orphan Black: Echoes as the series continues to take shape at AMC.

