‘Miracle Workers’ Stars Reunite Ahead of Season 4 (PHOTO)

It looks like miracles do happen as the official account for TBS‘s Miracle Workers has given fans a glimpse of the stars reuniting ahead of Season 4.

After being renewed for a fourth season following its Oregon Trail chapter in 2021, Miracle Workers‘ fate was uncertain as several of the network’s scripted originals were either canceled or scrapped altogether. Thankfully, fan fears are being set aside.

“Love having the family back together again,” the show’s official Twitter page tweeted alongside two photos featuring stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass, Lolly Adefope, and Karan Soni. While one is a group portrait, the other photo is a more relaxed candid of the stars laughing together.

Love having the family back together again.🥹 #miracleworkers pic.twitter.com/8Csn3qFKHn — Miracle Workers (@miracletbs) August 9, 2022

In November 2021, shortly after its third season, Miracle Workers was renewed for Season 4, and based on the cast’s comments, fans are in for plenty of fun. Sharing the same photos on their personal social media a few days before the show’s account, Viswanathan teased, “our family of miracle workers 💌 ✨ ps this new season is full bats**t. can’t wait for u to see.”

Meanwhile, Soni revealed that the group portraits were a wrap gift courtesy of Bass in his Instagram post of the photos. “@thejonbass gifted us a photoshoot by @selashiloni for our wrap gift and this is exactly why is he everyone’s work husband,” Soni captioned the images.

This means that Season 4 is on the horizon and likely to air as planned despite some recent hurdles for other titles at TBS amid the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Created by Simon Rich, Season 4 of Miracle Workers has yet to reveal a theme. Past seasons have focused on angels in Heaven, peasants in the Dark Ages, and more recently settlers in the Old West.

Only time will tell where Miracle Workers will take us next, but we’re sure there will be plenty of laughs on the way. Catch up with the show anytime on HBO Max and stay tuned for Season 4 on TBS.

Miracle Workers, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, TBS