Miracle Workers star Steve Buscemi has become the latest celebrity to be randomly attacked while walking the streets of New York City.

As reported by the New York Post, Buscemi, who is a New York native, was walking in the Kips Bay neighborhood on Manhattan’s east side last Wednesday (May 8) morning when a man approached him and punched him in the face.

The Boardwalk Empire actor suffered a swollen left eye and face as a result of the attack and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the assailant ran off and is still being sought by police.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist said in a statement to the Post. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.”

Buscemi is the latest celebrity to be a victim of a random broad daylight attack in the Big Apple in recent months. In April, Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was struck on the back of the neck with a rock while jogging along East 90th and East Drive.

Meanwhile, in March, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel revealed she was randomly punched in the face by a man while she was taking a video of a bakery.

In 2022, a homeless man pleaded guilty to sucker-punching Ghostbusters actor Rick Moranis on Central Park West in October 2020.

These random attacks have increased in recent months as part of a “viral” TikTok trend in which people, usually unsuspecting women, are hit in the face while filming videos around NYC.

In March, the New York Police Department arrested a man who was allegedly involved in at least one of these attacks.

“The NYPD is aware of a viral video circulating on social media depicting a woman who was randomly assaulted in an unprovoked attack,” the NYPD posted on its official X account. “The individual has been arrested and charged and is a criminal recidivist with an extensive criminal record.”

“Your officers will continue to remain resilient in their efforts to stop violent criminals, ensuring the safety of our communities,” the statement continued.

Buscemi most recently appeared in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s final season. He’s also known for his roles in The Sopranos, 30 Rock, and Miracle Workers. He’ll next be seen in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Wednesday.