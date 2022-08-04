Amid puzzling film removals and the shelving of the Batgirl movie at HBO Max, Chip and Joanna Gaines and the streamer announced Thursday, August 4 that more than eight shows from the Magnolia Network will come to HBO Max in September and October.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Maine Cabin Masters, and the complete five-season Fixer Upper library will arrive on HBO Max on Friday, September 30. The collection will be grouped into a new Magnolia Network spotlight page on the streaming platform. The full network’s slate will still be available on discovery+.

Additionally, the upcoming Fixer Upper: The Castle from Chip and Joanna Gaines will drop concurrently on Magnolia Network, HBO Max, and discovery+ on Friday, October 14 at 9/8c. More Magnolia Network shows will be added to HBO Max in the coming months.

“Chip and Jo are without a doubt the most beloved duo in the home renovation and lifestyle space, with a legion of fans who have followed them from Fixer Upper to the launch of their very own network. We’re so excited to welcome them to the HBO Max family,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max.

“It’s always been our desire to highlight inspiring, authentic storytelling on Magnolia Network. We’re excited to be able to share these stories now with an even wider audience,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “We can’t wait to bring these stories we love—including our next adventure, Fixer Upper: The Castle—to HBO Max this September.”

Magnolia Network launched on discovery+ in the summer of 2021. After a successful debut, the network launched its linear home in January 2022 to an audience of 3 million viewers, landing a spot among the top 25 basic cable networks — up 17 spots from the previous year — and establishing Magnolia Network as the fastest growing cable network in 1Q22 based on YOY growth.

It recently received five Emmy nominations, including a first-ever nominations for Fixer Upper: Welcome Home from Chip and Joanna Gaines. The home renovation series received a nomination for outstanding structured reality program. Fixer Upper on HGTV was previously nominated in 2017 and 2018, but the couple were not producers of the show at that time.

Fixer Upper: The Castle, Series Premiere, Friday, October 14, 9/8c, Magnolia Network, HBO Max, and discovery+