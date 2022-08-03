HBO Max Removes 6 Original Movie Titles From Library

HBO Max has pulled six original films from its library amid the ongoing Warner Bros. Discovery merger, and more cuts are on the horizon.

Among the casualties of these cuts are the original films Moonshot starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, Superintelligence featuring Melissa McCarthy, 2020’s The Witches with Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, American Pickle starring Seth Rogen, Locked Down with Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Charm City Kings.

Along with those released titles, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s House Party reboot has also been shelved after missing its slated July 28 premiere. According to IndieWire, these pulls from the platform are part of a long list of films and shows that will be removed from HBO Max and Discovery+ as Warner Bros. Discovery executives get ready to turn two streaming services into one.

Content being targeted for removal are titles that are not performing on the service but have the potential to be a partial write-off. Content can be assigned a cost that will be recognized for multiple years and by removing the asset from distribution, use of its remaining cost balance can be used to offset taxable income.

This is also likely the reasoning behind Batgirl‘s pull from the screen despite millions of dollars going into the mostly-complete project which was set to star In the Heights‘ Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton‘s Batman, and more. Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly working on finding $3 billion in cost savings which will inevitably lead to more cuts down the line.

Stay tuned for more updates on HBO Max’s evolution as they take place.