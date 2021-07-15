It’s Finally Here! Chip & Joanna Gaines on What It Took to Launch Magnolia Network (VIDEO)

Cancel your plans, folks. There’s a whole new network that you’re gonna wanna spend some time with!

After almost a year-long delay and plenty of anticipation, the Magnolia Network is set to launch Thursday, July 15, with a ton of original content, all meticulously and marvelously curated by network creators Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The Discovery-owned channel first bows on the Discovery+ streaming service (and app) before moving to cable in January, when it will replace the DIY Network. Along the way, there will be more debuts and series rollouts, all soaked in the comfy, soft-edged Magnolia brand of homestyle perfection that fans love. Honestly, just try and walk through their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia pop-ups at Target without wanting to buy it allllll.

Out of the gate, there will be more than 150 hours of premium unscripted programming from a massive roster of creators spanning home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship, and the arts. Among them, of course, is the complete Fixer Upper library, in addition to Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (featuring the episode with breakout fave and Magnolia employee John Marsicano), Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Super Dad, Inn the Works, and Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things.

So it’s a good thing we were able to steal some time with the Gaineses and Allison Page, the President of Discovery, Inc.’s joint venture with Magnolia, before the launch. Because if these three think they’ve been busy getting this thing off the ground, we can only imagine how crazy it’s going to get once Magnolia hits the air.

