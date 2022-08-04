Leslie Grace Reacts to ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation: ‘Thank You For Allowing Me to Take on the Cape’

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has responded to the shock cancellation of the DC Comics movie, which has been shelved by HBO Max.

The In the Heights breakout was cast as Barbara Gordon (aka Batgirl), a Gotham City vigilante and the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon (played by J.K. Simmons). Filming on the movie had been completed and was in post-production when Warner Bros. Discovery decided to pull the plug on the project on Tuesday, August 2.

“On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, August 3. “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!”

She continued: “To every Batgirl fan — THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ #Batgirl for life!”

Batgirl‘s cancellation comes as WBD looks to slash $3 billion from its budget. Many Warner projects have been axed in recent months alongside several staff member layoffs. The company is scheduled to release its financial report later today (Thursday, August 4), which is expected to include further layoffs and plans for the direction of the business moving forward.

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Grace is “an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance.”

In addition to Grace and Simmons, the film was also set to star Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman).