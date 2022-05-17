Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia Network has ordered another Fixer Upper spinoff and its first-ever baking competition series, the network announced Tuesday, May 17.

The spinoff will be a new iteration of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home called Fixer Upper: Welcome Home — The Castle set at the home improvement duo’s Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas. And the baking competition, titled Silos Baking Competition will be set at the Gaines’ Silos Baking Co., also in Waco.

Silos Baking Competition will be the first of many food competition shows coming to the Magnolia Network this year, according to Variety. Magnolia Network has also ordered a renovation series starring First Time Fixer‘s Annie Hawkins and Brittany Baker, a family-recipe docuseries a hosted by Casey Corn, plus third seasons of The Lost Kitchen, Restoration Road With Clint Harp, and Zoë Bakes.

The network currently has nearly 100 original programs, with 30 more titles currently in development. Itnet airs its programming across its linear network and digital with Discovery+. Check out the trailer for Silos Baking Competition, below.

And here, learn more about the new shows coming soon to the Magnolia Network.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home — The Castle

Chip and Joanna take on their biggest fixer yet: a nineteenth-century castle in Waco, Texas. The couple will take on the Cottonland Castle’s challenging infrastructure while preserving its original beauty. The first of eight episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home — The Castle will debut on Discovery+ in September.

The Home Team with Britt and Annie

Best friends and rookie renovators Hawkins and Baker impressed Salt Lake City with their creative designs. Now they have numerous clients knocking on their door, and they’re going from first-time to full-time fixers with their own renovation start-up business. Series premieres on Discovery+ in September.

Recipe Lost and Found (WT)

Chef and food anthropologist Corn is on a mission to help people rediscover their lost family recipes. Series premieres Summer 2022 on Discovery+.

Magnolia’s programming slate announcement comes just one day before the newly merged WarnerMedia-Discovery unveils its future programming at its upfronts presentation on Wednesday, May 18, in New York.

“We’re so proud of the stories that launched Magnolia Network,” Chip and Joanna said in a statement. “The people we’ve met, who have allowed us to share a piece of their world with you, make it clear that everyday, everywhere, there are creators, path makers, and explorers in bold pursuit of beautiful ambitions. We’ve just scratched the surface — there are so many stories yet to be told on Magnolia Network, and we can’t wait to watch them unfold.”

“We are thrilled by the audience response to Magnolia Network thus far” Allison Page, global president of Magnolia and DTC, said. “With more than 350 hours of original content across digital and linear platforms — and more than 30 projects in various stages of development — we are delivering smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty, and draws out curiosity.”