‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 Set to Premiere in Fall 2022

We finally have news about American Horror Story Season 11!

The new season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology will premiere in the fall, FX chairman John Landgraf announced during his virtual executive session at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

That puts it on track to premiere about a year after Season 10 ended — and fittingly, just in time for Halloween. The first five seasons premiered in October, the next four in September, and the 10th in August. As a result, that last one was the only one not to air new episodes around Halloween (with the finale on October 20).

We are still waiting for any details about what Season 11 will entail. So far, the first 10 seasons have been titled Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, and Double Feature, with the occasional crossover. What we do know is that it won’t be the last. FX renewed American Horror Story through Season 13 in January 2020 (ahead of the 10th premiering).

“Ryan and Brad are undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” Landgraf said at the time.

In the meantime, fans can check out the second season of American Horror Stories, an anthology spinoff of the original series. New episodes are dropping Thursdays on Hulu and have featured AHS alums (including Denis O’Hare and Gabourey Sidibe), and the series is set in the same universe.

American Horror Story, Season 11 Premiere, Fall 2022, FX