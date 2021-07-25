Ranking the ‘American Horror Story’ Seasons So Far — Which Are the Scariest?

Few series have had as long-lasting and as varied a run as FX’s American Horror Story. Across nine seasons (and renewed through its 13th!), we’ve been everywhere from a haunted murder house to a creepy hotel to the Roanoke colony, with plenty of memorable scares along the way. The anthology show has crossed over so many genres and subgenres of horror that there’s something for everyone, which may be its biggest strength.

The 10th season, set to premiere in August, is titled Double Feature, and while little is known about its premise, we do know it will have twice the story of a normal season and take place across land and sea. And with the spinoff American Horror Stories (featuring a different storyline each episode) now dropping weekly on FX on Hulu, fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

But across nine seasons of AHS, which are the scariest and which ones missed the mark? Below, we took on the difficult task of ranking them by fear factor as well as the overall quality of each season’s vastly different storyline.

