How well does Bachelor Nation’s Tayshia Adams know wild animals, music, Harry Potter, and more? That’s the question for her in the July 31 episode of The $100,000 Pyramid, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Adams is going head-to-head with former Bachelor Matt James, and in this clip, it’s her turn to see how well she does in the word-association game, working with Neeraj Srinivasan. “A wild animal … it’s kind of like a rhino,” he offers for “hippopotamus” but has to pass. Adams does get Spotify relatively quickly with his clue of “this is where you listen to music, not Apple Music.”

Srinivasan singing for “teapot” also yields the right word, as does “I’m going to Home blank to get some tools” for “depot.” But when he tries to use a Harry Potter clue — “Professor Snape teaches…” — for “potion,” she guesses “pottery.” Watch the clip above for more, including how host Michael Strahan’s attempt to get her to guess hippo goes.

The July 31 episode sees Adams, who first appeared in The Bachelor Season 23 then replaced Clare Crawley in The Bachelorette Season 16, and James going roses to roses on The $100,000 Pyramid. Also facing off are Wendi McLendon-Covey of ABC’s The Goldbergs and Tom Lennon of Reno 911!: Defunded.

The $100,000 Pyramid, Sundays, 9/8c, ABC