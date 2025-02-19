The $100,000 Pyramid is gearing up for its Season 8 return on March 9th, and we have an exclusive first look at the fun ahead with host Michael Strahan and various celebrity competitors.

For those less familiar with the game show, The $100,000 Pyramid is a word-association game where two celebrities and their contestant partners face off in a race against the clock in an effort to make it into the winner’s circle. Only the best and brightest players will take home $100,000 if they can conquer the titular Pyramid.

As mentioned above, the new sneak peek offers a closer look at which celebrities will be playing with the contestants, and the lineup is pretty stacked. Currently, the roster includes Ana Gasteyer, Atsuko Okatsuka, Bobby Moynihan, Brian Austin Green, Chandra Wilson, D.L. Hughley, Fortune Feimster, Jaleel White, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Joel McHale, June Diane Raphael, Kevin Nealon, Laverne Cox, Luenell, Malin Akerman, Mark Duplass, Meagan Good, Michael Urie, Paul Scheer, Pete Holmes, Rachel Dratch, Rob Riggle, Robert Iler, Rocsi Diaz, Scott Wolf, Tiffany Haddish, Thomas Lennon, Tom Papa, and Tori Spelling.

Some of these stars, including Duplass, Cox, Sigler, and more appear in the promo you need to check out, above, where Strahan teases, “It’s an all-new season of The $100,000 Pyramid, so you know what that means. We got a brand new slate of stars, huge laughs, and the kind of wins that will have you jumping for joy.”

In other words, it’s fun you’ll have to see for yourself when The $100,000 Pyramid finally returns to ABC. As viewers of the show may recall, the last new episodes aired back in 2023. Get a taste of the fun to come, above, and stay tuned for more as we gear up for the long-awaited return of the fan-favorite game show.

The $100,000 Pyramid, Season 8 Premiere, Sunday, March 9, 10/9c, ABC