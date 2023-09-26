Ken Jennings & Michael Strahan Preview ABC’s Game Show Lineup

Jim Halterman
Comments
Ken Jennings for 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' and Michael Strahan for 'The $100,000 Pyramid'
Preview
Eric McCandless/ABC; Christopher Willard/ABC

Two fan-favorite game shows make their triumphant returns on ABC this fall. Below, Ken Jennings and Michael Strahan pull the curtain back on Celebrity Jeopardy! and The $100,000 Pyramid.

Pregame Ritual

Ken Jennings: Always pop an Altoid. For the celebs, I take two — just in case.

Michael Strahan: I fist-bump everyone backstage, from security guards to camera operators. If we shoot five or six episodes that day, that’s a lot of fist bumps!

Jason Alexander, Michael Strahan, and Rosie O'Donnell' for 'The $100,00 Pyramid'

(Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard)

Most Embarrassing Moment

KJ: During last year’s Jeopardy! Masters tournament, I read a punchline early and in frustration said a word you’re not supposed
to say on TV. Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 36 years without being bleeped. I barely lasted six months.

MS: I mispronounced a contestant’s name during Winner’s Circle. We had a good laugh — and they still won money.

Why They Admire Each Other

KJ: A seven-time Pro Bowler with NFL records and a Super Bowl ring and a funny, gifted game show host? Leave something for us nerds, Michael!

MS: His ability to maintain a calm demeanor under pressure. He hosted Jeopardy! after the passing of the beloved Alex Trebek and stepped into those big shoes with grace.

How They’d Do on Each Other’s Game

KJ: I won the Winner’s Circle on Pyramid twice for two different players in a single hour — and they were identical twins! That may be a Pyramid record.

MS: I’d love to give it a shot! I think I’d do pretty well, especially in sports or pop culture. For now, I’ll stick to hosting.

Celebs This Season

KJ: Famous faces like Lisa Ann Walter, Christopher Meloni, Dulé Hill, and, for the premiere, Brendan Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, and Joe Buck.

MS: Some names that stand out are Tiffany Haddish, T.I., Jordin Sparks, Ali Larter, and Jason Alexander. They brought energy and competitiveness.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Returns Wednesday, September 27, 8/7c, ABC

The $100, 000 Pyramid Returns Wednesday, September 27, 10/9c, ABC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.

