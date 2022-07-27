The story of “Weird” Al Yankovic is coming to the Roku Channel in just a few months.

The Roku Channel has announced that its upcoming “unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time,” Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, will premiere on Friday, November 4. The streaming service also released the official poster featuring Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird” Al Yankovic. You can check out the full version below.

The film, with a runtime of 108 minutes, tells the story of the musician. “From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true,” reads its logline. “An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.”

In addition to Radcliffe as Al, it also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic’s parents, Mary and Nick.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic said in a statement when the film was first announced.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was written by Eric Appel and Yankovic. Appel also directed. It is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango.

