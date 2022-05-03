‘WEIRD’: Daniel Radcliffe Is Weird Al in a First Look at Roku’s Biopic (VIDEO)

Daniel Radcliffe is getting weird in the first official trailer for The Roku Channel‘s upcoming biopic WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story.

The Miracle Workers and Harry Potter star is donning a permed hairdo, glasses, and manning an accordion in the fun teaser from the project that will explore “Weird Al” Yankovic‘s life.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Radcliffe said in a statement shared by Roku, “and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

Announced back in January 2022, WEIRD began production earlier this February under Funny Or Die and Tango exclusively for The Roku Channel. Described as “holding nothing back,” this biopic explores every facet of Yankovic’s life ranging from his sudden rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to celebrity love affairs and a depraved lifestyle.

The movie will take audiences on an unbelievable journey through the musician’s life and career which has made him one of the greatest musical legends of all time. “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” said Yankovic in a statement released during the film’s initial announcement.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.” Written by Yankovic and Eric Appel, WEIRD will be directed by Appel, who executive produces with Henry Muñoz III and Neil Shah. The movie will be produced by Yankovic with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Whitney Hodack, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva.

Catch the fun first look photo, above, and trailer, below, and stay tuned for more details on WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story as production for The Roku Channel original continues.

WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story, Movie Premiere, TBA, The Roku Channel