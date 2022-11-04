‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films

Netflix

Manifest

Season Premiere

All aboard the ongoing mystery of Montego Air Flight 828 as the supernatural thriller returns more than a year after NBC canceled it. The fourth and final season (split in 10-episode halves) resumes with Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) consumed by grief and anger two years after the murder of wife Grace (Athena Karkanis) and the kidnapping of their infant daughter, Eden. His desperate search leaves sister Michaela managing most of the “lifeboat” intrigue, with their fellow passengers under surveillance as the Death Date grows closer. The producers promise answers before the series comes in for its final landing sometime next year.

Chris Haston/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez

Series Premiere 8/7c

Family ties bind and threaten to strangle the relationship of once-deadbeat dad George Lopez and his twentysomething working-mom daughter (played by real-life daughter Mayan Lopez) in a deafening sitcom that may have you yearning for the relative subtlety of Family Matters back in the good old “TGIF” days. Lopez Elder is a down-on-his-luck construction boss who’s making a mess of Mayan’s kitchen renovation when we enter the picture with TikTok twerking gags. Before long, he’s moved in, coaching Mayan on “the Lopez way” of handling a difficult customer at her veterinary clinic.

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Young Rock

Season Premiere 8:30/7:30c

Joining Lopez in a bland hourlong comedy block is the third season of Dwayne Johnson’s quasi-autobiographical vanity project, which jumps around time as “The Rock” in 2032 recovers from his failed presidential bid to regale No. 1 fan Randall Park with stories about his hardscrabble youth. Once again, the most engaging thread involves little Dewey’s (Adrian Groulx) pro-wrestling dad Rocky (the charismatic Joseph Lee Anderson), whose career hits another speed bump after he breaks his contract with Vince McMahon (who shut him out of Wrestlemania) to take a freelance gig in Saudi Arabia.

Chris Lee

Great Performances

Special 9/8c

New York’s Lincoln Center concert hall reopens following an extensive renovation, two years ahead of the original projection, and a highlight of the celebration is a gala performance (recorded Oct. 28) of the New York Philharmonic, led by music director Jaap van Zweden, featuring Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.” Also on the program: the world premiere of “You Are the Prelude” by Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón. Soloists include soprano Joélle Harvey, mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, tenor Issachah Savage and bass Davóne Tines.

Streaming movie premieres:

Inside Friday TV:

On the Stream: