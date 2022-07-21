‘Unbroken’ Canceled: Scott Bakula Ranch Drama Not Moving Forward at NBC

The hopes for the Scott Bakula-starring ranch drama Unbroken have been dashed as NBC is not moving forward with the series, according to TVLine.

Bakula was set to star as retired rodeo champion and current rancher Ash Holleran in the Yellowstone-style drama. Created by Shaun Cassidy (New Amsterdam), the drama would revolve around three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California, making love and war in a passionate struggle to survive. The story would see a group of fiercely determined young women aiming to win big at the National Championship of Rodeo.

It is not yet known if the project will be shopped to other networks. However, we do know that NBC is moving forward with a reboot of Bakula’s popular sci-fi series Quantum Leap. The reboot stars Raymond Lee and centers on a new team that has been brought together to figure out the mysteries behind the “Quantum Leap” machine and the man who created it. It is set to premiere on Monday, September 19 at 10/9c.

In addition to Unbroken, NBC has also passed on Blank Slate, a law enforcement drama about the mysterious Special Agent Alexander McCoy. However, the network has given a series order to the Shanola Hampton-starring missing persons drama Found.

There are three remaining pilots in contention at NBC, including untitled projects from Mike Daniels and Mike O’Malley, plus the drama The Irrational. According to Deadline, one or more of them are yet to be screened and tested by the network.

In recent years, Bakula appeared as himself in episodes of The Simpsons and What We Do In The Shadows. He’s also known for playing Special Agent Dwayne Pride in NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans.