NBC Gives Series Order to Shanola Hampton Missing Persons Drama ‘Found’

NBC has given a series order to the missing persons drama Found, written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and starring Shameless alum Shanola Hampton in the lead role.

As reported by Variety, the network picked up the series while also passing on its pilots Blank Slate and Unbroken. Found is based on the fact that “in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about,” according to the show’s official logline.

Hampton stars as public relations specialist Gabi Mosley — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and revolves around her crisis management team, who make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. However, unbeknownst to anyone, Mosley is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

In addition to Hampton, the show also stars Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, Kelli Williams, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

“Getting to put Found on the air and share it with everyone is such an incredible dream come true,” said Okoro Carroll (via Variety). “The situation with missing people in this country is truly an epidemic in and of itself. I was inspired to create Found to not only entertain but to help be part of the solution.”

She continued, “I am so thankful to my producing partner Lindsay Dunn and my partners at WBTV, NBC, Universal and Berlanti Productions for all of their help and support. And I’m especially grateful to be reunited with Susan Rovner and Liza Katz, both of whom have been champions of my stories since early in my career.”

Hampton is best known for playing Veronica Fisher on the Showtime dramedy Shameless. Her other credits include Related, Miami Medical, and Stalker.

Found, TBA, NBC