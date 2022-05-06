‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Ordered to Series by NBC

NBC has picked up its first pilot-to-series order for the 2022-2023 season as the Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap reboot is given the green light.

Based on the original sci-fi series created by Donald P. Bellisario, this updated version takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has come together to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Kevin Can F**k Himself star Lee will play the lead role in the reboot, alongside Ernie Hudson (L.A.’s Finest), Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop), Nanrisa Lee (Bosch), and newcomer Caitlin Bassett.

The series is written and executive produced by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt (God Friended Me). Bellisario also serves as exec producer along with Martin Gero and Deborah Pratt.

According to Deadline, Quantum Leap is the only drama pilot that was in consideration for NBC’s fall schedule. Two other shows, Unbroken and Blank Slate, are to be evaluated for a potential launch in November or midseason. Scott Bakula, the star of the original Quantum Leap, headlines Unbroken — he is not involved in the reboot.

Deadline also reports that the pilot will undergo some reshoots, said to be related to the direction, not casting.

Quantum Leap is one of many upcoming pilots based on pre-existing shows. ABC is likely to pick up a spinoff of its hit series The Rookie, while The CW is developing a number of pilots based on popular IP, including Walker: Independence, Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and Batman spinoff Gotham Knights.

The series is produced by Universal Television, with Lilien and Wynbrandt exec producing for their I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario for his Belisarius Productions, and Gero through Quinn’s House Productions.

