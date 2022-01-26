‘Unbroken’: NBC Orders Ranch Drama Pilot From ‘New Amsterdam’ Producer

Following the success of ranch family dramas Yellowstone and 1883, NBC is throwing its cowboy hat into the rodeo, as the network orders Shaun Cassidy’s drama pilot Unbroken.

According to Variety, Unbroken revolves around three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California, who make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive. This provides the backdrop to the National Championship of Rodeo, where a group of fiercely determined young women competes to win big for all.

Cassidy, who serves as an executive producer and writer on the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, is set to exec produce and write the pilot episode. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. A former actor, Cassidy’s other producer credits include Emerald City, Blue Bloods, and Cold Case.

Unbroken is the latest drama pilot ordered by NBC, which includes a reboot of the iconic 1990s sci-fi series Quantum Leap and two projects from Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American) — missing person drama Found and a Life Goes On sequel starring original series star Kellie Martin.

Over the past couple of years, the television landscape has seen a resurgence in the popularity of TV westerns. Paramount+ drama Yellowstone recently set a new ratings record, racking up 9.3 million viewers for its Season 4 finale. The show’s success led to a spin-off prequel 1883, which shattered the streamer’s record for most-watched original series ever.

However, Paramount+ isn’t the only one getting in on the western action. The CW has seen success with Walker, its reboot of the 1990s series Walker, Texas Ranger. It premiered on January 21, 2021, and a month later was picked up for a second season, which is currently airing. Meanwhile, HBO is preparing to launch Season 4 of its western-inspired sci-fi drama Westworld and Disney+ similarly has more plans for The Mandalorian.

Unbroken, TBA, NBC