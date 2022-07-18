Former ‘Glee’ Star Blake Jenner Arrested on DUI Charge

Blake Jenner, who played Ryder Lynn on the Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee, has been arrested and charged with DUI in California, according to police records.

As reported by TMZ, Jenner was stopped by police in the Burbank, California area after he allegedly failed to stop at a red light on Saturday, July 9. The police conducted a safety check on the actor, and it was discovered he was driving above the legal blood alcohol content limit. According to People, he was arrested and released the same day.

Jenner will have to appear in court at a later date. The actor nor his representatives have commented on the situation as of writing.

After winning the second season of Oxygen’s The Glee Project, which saw hopefuls competing for a role in Glee, Jenner joined the fourth season of the hit Fox series, portraying Ryder Lynn. He was later nominated and won the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Breakout Star. As a result, Jenner was promoted to series regular status for the fifth season.

His other credits include the role of Adam Foster in The CW’s Supergirl and Sean in the Netflix neo-noir thriller What/If. He’s also appeared in the films Billy Boy, The Edge of Seventeen, and American Animals.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been surrounded by controversy. In 2019, his ex-wife and former Glee co-star Melissa Benoist revealed in an emotional Instagram video that she was the survivor of domestic abuse. She explained that she’d suffered an eye injury due to a phone being thrown at her during a domestic dispute, as well as other forms of physical and mental abuse.

Jenner eventually responded in his own Instagram post in October 2020, admitting to causing the eye injury and confirming the abuse throughout the relationship. He said that the abuse was mutual — Benoist previously said she had started to defend herself. “I am sorry,” Jenner wrote.