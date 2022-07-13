‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date at Paramount+ (PHOTO)

The best part about the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+: You don’t have to wait too long for new content from one of its many shows even after a season of one ends.

Take, for instance, the fact that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped its Season 1 finale on July 7 (it’s already been renewed), but as Paramount+ has now announced, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, August 25. The 10-episode season of the half-hour animated comedy will roll out weekly on Thursdays. The streaming service also unveiled the official key art for Season 3, which you can check out in full below.

In Season 3, Star Trek: Lower Decks will challenge the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for Season 2’s epic cliffhanger finale (which saw Dawnn Lewis’ Captain Carol Freeman arrested).

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner (voiced by Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (voiced by Jack Quaid), Ensign Tendi (voiced by Noël Wells), and Ensign Rutherford (voiced by Eugene Cordero). The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Freeman, Commander Jack Ransom (voiced by Jerry O’Connell) and Doctor T’Ana (voiced by Gillian Vigman).

Star Trek: Lower Decks, created by Mike McMahan, is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions (CBS Studios’ animation arm), Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin executive produce alongside McMahan (who also serves as showrunner). Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) brought McMahan to the project and also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the series’ animation studio.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, August 25, Paramount+