‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Have Noticed This About Contestants on Show

Viewers of The Price Is Right have recently noticed a common trait among contestants: their perfectly white, pristine teeth.

A fan of the long-running game show took to the Price Is Right Reddit forum on Friday (July 11), asking, “How come every single contestant has perfect white teeth?” The user added, “I have not seen one contestant, like ever, with anything less than like a movie star, competing with the models type… not one flaw ever and nothing less than like a bl3 shade.”

The responses were mixed, with some agreeing with the user and explaining why this is the case, while others, including those who have appeared on the show, disputed the claims.

“Producers pick the most vivacious and outgoing and smiley audience members to be called down.. Perfect teeth are probably the norm / defacto?” wrote one Reddit commenter.

“I’ve always thought about this as well! My teeth aren’t the best & I figured I’d never get picked because of that,” said another.

“A lot of the contestants (but not all) are wannabe models/actors, who naturally will be in the top 1% of the population appearance-wise,” explained another. “They get recruited via an extras service. (Example: We pay you $100 per taping to be in the audience, or whatever you win if you get picked.) They still will pick people who showed up in the audience who weren’t recruited.”

Another added, “I have never looked specifically for this, and I doubt all the contestants have a perfect smile, but it is a national television show and it’s beneficial to the show and the contestants to look as presentable as possible.”

In response, one fan explained, “The audience includes an above average number of college students, who haven’t had time to ruin their teeth, and may have had braces or invisalign their parents paid for a few years back.”

“Being attractive and having good teeth is not a requirement, but it certainly doesn’t hurt your chances,” they continued. “Nonetheless you still have to be a person they want on TV for other reasons and fit into a good mix of contestants for that episode.”

Another user, who had appeared on Price Is Right, disagreed with the claim, writing, “What show are you watching? I was on it! Lol! 😂 I am no model!”

“I was on it, and I DO NOT HAVE PERFECT TEETH,” said another.