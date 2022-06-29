The end of See is coming sooner than you might have expected.

Apple TV+ has announced that its Jason Momoa-led drama will be returning for its eight-episode third season on Friday, August 26 — with one episode each week — and it will be its last. The streaming service also released a first-look teaser at the final episodes.

“We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said in a statement. “Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

“I have spent my life trying to protect my family,” Baba Voss (Momoa) says in the new preview. “The children, they have the ability to see, now they will come for us.” After centuries of darkness, sight is returning, the video teases. Watch it below.

See is set in a brutal, primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. Season 3 picks up almost a year after Baba Voss defeated his brother, Edo (Dave Bautista), and said goodbye to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya to protect his tribe once more.

The show’s cast also includes Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn. The series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision and was honored for its representation of the visually impaired, winning the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020.

See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström, and Tropper. It is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

See, Third and Final Season Premiere, Friday, August 26, Apple TV+