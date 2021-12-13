‘Succession’: What Did You Think of [Spoiler]’s Betrayal in the Finale? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession, Season 3, Episode 9, “All the Bells Say.”]

Succession knows a thing or two about backstabbing characters, but the show’s Season 3 finale took the concept to new heights in its closing moments.

The action centering around Caroline’s (Harriet Walter) wedding took a turn after the ceremony as the Roy kids scrambled to find more information about Logan’s (Brian Cox) deal-making with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Should their father sell Waystar to the GoJo tech giant, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are left out in the cold with their futures uncertain.

When they realize this, they begin plotting and decide to utilize a concession that was made in their parents’ divorce settlement that would allow them a vote in the matter. On their way there, the siblings make calls as they plan, most notably Shiv who rings her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

Upon the kids’ arrival at Logan’s estate, they confront him, only to learn that he was tipped off somehow and able to make changes to the divorce settlement, granting him sole power to make decisions regarding Waystar. So… who tipped Logan off? That would be Tom Wambsgans.

In other words, Shiv was stabbed in the back by her own husband, a man who didn’t necessarily seem capable of doing such a thing. Yet, it feels as though it was only a matter of time before Tom snapped and put his own desires first.

Earlier in the episode, after his phone call with Shiv, Tom asks Greg (Nicholas Braun) if he wants to make a deal with the devil, solidifying his ill-intentions. But, considering how he spent most of the season fearful of going to jail and then being brushed off when suggesting he and Shiv start a family, it only seems logical that Tom would make such a bold move.

But was it the wrong one? Unless Tom locked down a position within the merger, he’ll be left out in the cold with Shiv as she was his meal ticket to the top. Or maybe his motivations revolved around the idea that if he couldn’t have a piece of the metaphorical pie, then neither could she.

Either way, we’ll be eagerly awaiting the next chapter and holding our breath to see if Shiv or any of the other Roys will piece Tom’s betrayal together. In the meantime, let us know what you think of Tom’s bold move in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

Succession, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, HBO