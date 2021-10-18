‘Succession’: All of the Best Lines From Season 3 So Far

Succession is back and delivering some more quotable dialogue in its third season at HBO.

Since its debut, the series following the Roy family has given viewers such gems as “you can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs” or patriarch Logan’s (Brian Cox) favorite phrase of “f**k off,” among many others. Season 3 is shaping up to be a strong one as well as a divide forms between the powerful family amid a “civil war.”

Below, we’re rounding up some of the best lines from Season 3 so far and will be updating each week, so stay tuned for more quotable moments.

Succession Season 3 Nicholas Braun
HBO

Episode 1

“No comment.”

— Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) can’t seem to help but repeat the common phrase as he and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) are bombarded by reporters after the explosive Season 2 press conference. It isn’t necessarily the line that’s so funny, but the serious manner in which Greg delivers it.

Succession Season 3 Brian Cox as Logan Roy
HBO

Episode 1

“I’m gonna grind his f**kin’ bones to make my bread.”

— Logan tells Kendall’s assistant Jess (Juliana Canfield) over the phone. As far as threats go, Logan’s never seemed more menacing than after Kendall’s attempt to take him down.

Succession Season 3 Kieran Culkin
HBO

Episode 1

“Everything’s high risk if you’re a p***y.”

— Roman (Kieran Culkin) tells Shiv (Sarah Snook) when they discuss the risks Waystar faces following Kendall’s allegations against the company. While Logan wonders whether they should cooperate with the government, Shiv is reluctant to do anything but cooperate. Roman isn’t on the same page as his sister.

Succession Season 3 Nicholas Braun
HBO

Episode 1

“Good meme-age.”

— Greg tells Kendall when he asks about his current “cultural temperature” on social media. And although Greg does say “the negative stuff does tend to stick in the mind,” he boosts Kendall’s confidence with the “meme-age” mention.

Succession Season 3 Kendall Jeremy Strong
HBO

Episode 1

“This is like O.J. … I mean, except if O.J. never killed anyone.”

— Greg exclaims this upon learning that Kendall’s been denied access to the Waystar building.

“Who said I never killed anyone?”

— Kendall responds, hinting at his Season 1 car accident that left a civilian dead.

Succession Season 3 Brian Cox as Logan
HBO

Episode 1

“It’s war, f**k off!”

— Logan tells his Waystar team as they organize their defense against Kendall’s allegations.

Succession Season 3 Karl
HBO

Episode 1

“Karl, if your hands are clean, it’s only because your whorehouse also does manicures.”

— Logan tells Karl (David Rasche) after he suggests himself for the CEO position.

Succession Season 3 Jeremy Strong as Kendall
David M. Russell/HBO

Episode 1

“On a dumb level, I’d like my Twitter to be off the hook.”

— Kendall tells a pair of communication experts as he strategizes his next moves.

Succession Season 3 Kieran Culkin
HBO

Episode 1

“I’d lay you badly but I’d lay you gladly.”

— Roman tells Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) as they wait for news regarding Waystar’s next CEO in a hotel room.

“Can I remind you Roman, that so far as I’m concerned, nothing has ever happened between us other than of a professional nature.”

— Gerri responds to Roman, setting her boundaries with the loose cannon COO.

Succession Season 3 Roman Kieran Culkin
HBO

Episode 1

“Your friend doesn’t like you boo-hoo, boo-hoo and dad wants to fire you woo-hoo, woo-hoo.”

—Roman sings to Shiv after learning that Gerri has been named Waystar’s sitting CEO after his sister missed out on securing Lisa Arthur (Sanaa Lathan) for their legal team.

Succession Season 3 Logan Roy
HBO

Episode 1

“We’ll f**kin’ beast ’em. We’ll go full f**king beast!”

— Logan shouts in exasperation as the brewing Roy family civil war begins.

