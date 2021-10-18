‘Succession’: All of the Best Lines From Season 3 So Far

Succession is back and delivering some more quotable dialogue in its third season at HBO.

Since its debut, the series following the Roy family has given viewers such gems as “you can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs” or patriarch Logan’s (Brian Cox) favorite phrase of “f**k off,” among many others. Season 3 is shaping up to be a strong one as well as a divide forms between the powerful family amid a “civil war.”

Below, we’re rounding up some of the best lines from Season 3 so far and will be updating each week, so stay tuned for more quotable moments.

Succession, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO