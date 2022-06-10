Leah Remini is joining the So You Think You Can Dance judging panel, taking the spot left vacant by short-lived judge Matthew Morrison.

Fox announced Remini’s casting on Friday, June 10, sharing that she’ll take a seat beside fellow Season 17 judges Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Jojo Siwa. Longtime host Cat Deeley holds her role. The King of Queens alum’s arrival will coincide with the long-running show’s landmark 300th episode, airing Wednesday, June 15.

“I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode,” said Remini. “I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!”

The 300th episode will celebrate the show’s legacy and introduce this season’s Top 12 dancers, selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio to showcase their talents in various dance genres ranging from contemporary and tap to hip-hop and ballroom. As they work together with world-renowned choreographers, the participants will perform while encountering new twists being introduced to the competition.

Remini is just the latest addition to a number of SYTYCD judges through the years. Glee‘s Matthew Morrison had been serving as a judge up until it was revealed he’d been texting with a Season 17 competitor. The actor clarified that it was nothing more than an innocent networking connection, but for that reason, he had to back out of the show since it conflicted with “production protocols.”

Catch Remini’s first appearance as a judge when the show airs June 15, and stay tuned to see how the competition unfolds.

So You Think You Can Dance, 300th Episode, Wednesday, June 15, 9/8c, Fox