‘The Old Man’ Trailer: Jeff Bridges Stars in Action-Packed FX Thriller (VIDEO)

Jeff Bridges says age is but a number in The Old Man trailer. The FX series debuts June 16, and The Old Man trailer shows Bridges taking no prisoners as a full-on action star.

The seven-episode drama series is based on the Thomas Perry mystery thriller of the same name. In it, Bridges plays former CIA operative Dan Chase, who’s been living off the grid ever since leaving the agency decades prior. After surviving an assassination attempt, Chase must confront his past in order to secure his future.

Chase is being hunted down by the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper, played by John Lithgow (Perry Mason). Alia Shawkat (Search Party) plays Harper’s protégé, Angela Adams, and E.J. Bonilla (Unforgettable) plays CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters.

Watch Bridges kick some major ass in the trailer for The Old Man, below.

It starts off with Bridges’ Chase calling a woman, telling her it could be the last time they speak.

“Hey, kid, it’s me. They found me,” he ominously announces. “I’m fine, the dogs are fine. I thought I covered the tracks. You and I, we’re not going to be able to talk again. Remember that I love you, that I’ll always love you.”

He then jets off to Morocco, inviting Amy Brenneman‘s Zoe McDonald to come with him so she can understand “how his world works.” Lithgow then appears, teasing at the decades-long conflict between their characters when he says, “I know what started all this. This thing has been buried in the ground for 30 years, and I wanted it to stay there.”

And then, after taking out several would-be assassins, Bridges channels Liam Neeson in Taken when he says, “Any more you send to me, I’m sending back in bags. Any more you send to my kid, I’ll sending them back in pieces.”

Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Bill Heck (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Leem Lubany (Condor), and Pej Vahdat (Dynasty) also star in the series.

The Old Man was in production when Bridges was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2020. The cast and FX shared their support for the star, who revealed his cancer was in remission in September 2021.