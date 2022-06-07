Sandra Oh & Awkwafina Hulu Original Sister Comedy Begins Production

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are teaming up for an original Hulu comedy movie as production on the untitled project gets under way.

The film is shooting in LA and New Orleans and is set to wrap production on July 22. It will officially premiere in 2023 as a Hulu Original in the United States and on Star+ and Disney+ in other territories. The production from 20th Century Studios is described as a sister comedy.

According to the movie’s logline, the flick follows a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman named Anne (Awkwafina) and her estranged, trainwreck of a sister Jenny (Oh). Together, they must work to help cover their mother’s gambling debts.

Things take a turn when Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped and they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to find the pup and get the cash they need in the only way they know how by turning Annie into a bonafide game show champion.

Joining Awkwafina and Oh for the comedy are Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell. The movie is directed by Jessica Yu and is written by Jen D’Angelo.

Producers for the film include Awkwafina, Oh, Ferrell, D’Angelo Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss. Meanwhile, Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serve as executive producers on the title. Stay tuned for updates on the title as this film takes shape at Hulu. And if you’re looking for screentime with Awkwafina or Oh, shows like Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and Killing Eve are great options.