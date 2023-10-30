Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 30-November 5.

Taylor Sheridan‘s latest on Paramount+, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, premieres this week (November 5), telling the story of the first Black U.S. Marshal (David Oyelowo), easily topping our list. Also streaming is All the Light We Cannot See (November 2 on Netflix), starring Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo and following a blind French girl (Aria Mia Loberti) and a young German soldier (Louis Hofmann) whose paths collide during WWII. Plus, Invincible returns for its second season (November 3 on Prime Video), with Mark (Steven Yeun) struggling to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats.

In reality shows, Selling Sunset returns for its seventh season (November 3 on Netflix), with a brand-new office, sleek penthouse listings, and personality clashes. And on Peacock, Love Island Games premieres (November 1), bringing Love Island favorites (including famous exes and former winners) from all over the globe.

Over on Hulu, the film Quiz Lady, starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as estranged sisters who must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts by turning one of them into a bona-fide gameshow champion, premieres (November 3).

Returning to our list from last week are The Gilded Age (was #2), Dancing With the Stars (was #14) and The Golden Bachelor (was #17).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.