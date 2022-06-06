Kathryn Hahn to Star in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Drama at Hulu

Kathryn Hahn will star in Tiny Beautiful Things on Hulu, an eight-episode drama based on Wild author Cheryl Strayed’s book of the same name. Wild stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern will executive produce. They both received Oscar nominations for their performances in Strayed’s first book-to-screen adaptation.

The series was previously in development at HBO, but has now been given a straight-to-series order by Hulu. The limited series’ episodes will be 30 minutes long and will feature WandaVision actress Hahn as Dear Sugar, an anonymous, revered advice columnist, per The Hollywood Reporter. She reluctantly takes on the role, but through the work, Hahn’s character “excavates the beauty, struggle, and humor in her own life” with intimacy, nerve, and candor “to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us.” The story will be told in multiple timelines.

Little Fires Everywhere executive producer Liz Tigelaar will executive produce the series in addition to serving as showrunner. She adapted Tiny Beautiful Things from Strayed’s book for the small screen. It will be an ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine production, with Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter also set to executive produce. Tigelaar has an overall deal with ABC Signature via her Best Day Ever banner.

“It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayed — a writer who has had such a profound impact on my life — and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into series,” Tigelaar said in a statement. “Just like Dear Sugar, the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does — and this show is no different. I’m so grateful to Hello Sunshine and Jaywalker, who entrusted me to tell this story. And I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Kathryn Hahn, whose gift is imbuing the fierce, complicated characters she portrays with humor, honesty, and vulnerability. A huge thank you to Peter, Dana, Craig and Jonnie, and everyone at ABC Signature and Hulu. This project feels like coming home.”

“As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in Tiny Beautiful Things helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed it, this is a prescient story to be able to tell at this moment in time and we’re grateful to be able to tell it,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said. “We’re excited to work with Liz, Kathryn, and Cheryl to tell this story, and to reunite with Reese, Liz, and our partners at ABC Signature following our incredible collaboration on Little Fires Everywhere.”

Tiny Beautiful Things, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu