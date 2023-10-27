What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in November 2023
It’s getting to be that time of the year — holiday movies taking over our screens — and there are quite a few coming to Hulu that you’ll be able to stream whenever you want.
There will also be a couple FX series available — Fargo Season 5 and A Murder at the End of the World (only on the streaming platform) — as well as Hulu Originals Black Cake, Quiz Lady, and The Artful Dodger.
Offerings perfect for the season include The Holiday, two versions of Miracle on 34th Street, and Elf. And for those who would rather something else, there are the Blade movies, Flatliners, and more.
Hulu has plenty of titles coming in November 2023. Check out the full list below and all of the titles leaving the platform by November 30.
Available This Month on Hulu:
November 1
Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)
Black Cake: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
This intense eight-episode family saga opens dramatically in 1969, as 16-year-old Jamaican bride Covey (Mia Isaac, above) disappears into the island’s surf. Little Man (Anthony Mark Barrow), her despised gangster groom, has just been poisoned — and she’s a suspect.
The fleeing Covey manages to avoid arrest and gang reprisals, making it to Scotland, where a tragic accident allows her to assume a new identity. She hopes to find a sense of belonging, yet the lonely biracial island girl cannot forget her first love (Ahmed Eljhah).
Meanwhile, a parallel storyline — the hallmark of Charmaine Wilkerson’s time-shifting bestseller of the same title — flashes forward to contemporary Southern California. Byron Bennett (Ashley Thomas) and estranged sister Benny (Adrienne Warren) have come together at their mother’s death. In her will, she’s asked them to share a black cake, a traditional Caribbean dessert, and to listen to seven recordings. “Please, forgive me for waiting so long to tell you, and for keeping so many secrets.” The truths, starting with Covey’s story, shock them to their core. —Ileane Rudolph
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights, 2002
Alien vs. Predator, 2004
Armageddon, 1998
Billy Madison, 1995
Blade, 1998
Blade 2, 2002
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Carpool, 1996
Contagion, 2011
Damien: Omen II, 1978
Deck the Halls, 2006
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Downhill, 2020
The Family Stone, 2005
The Final Conflict, 1981
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001
Flatliners, 1990
Friends With Money, 2006
Friendsgiving, 2020
Frozen River, 2008
Get Low, 2010
Geostorm, 2017
Garfield, 2004
GirlInterrupted, 1999
Goodbye Lover, 1999
The Holiday, 2006
Inferno, 2016
In Time, 2011
Kollek, 1995
Land Ho!, 2014
The Last Duel, 2021
Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
Man on a Ledge, 2012
The Marine 4: Moving Target, 2015
Men In Black, 1997
Men In Black II, 2002
Men In Black 3, 2012
Miracle On 34th Street, 1947
Miracle on 34th Street, 1994
The Mistle-Tones, 2012
The Nutcracker, 1993
The Omen, 1976
Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991
The Other Woman, 2014
Outbreak, 1995
Pacific Rim, 2013
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020
Poseidon, 2006
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot, 1993
Saving Silverman, 2001
Sea Fever, 2019
Second Best, 1994
Shallow Hal, 2001
Space Jam, 1996
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Tigerland, 2000
Trance, 2011
Twister, 1996
The Waterboy, 1998
The Wedding Planner, 2001
The Wedding Singer, 2005
November 2
Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1
The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
Pam’s Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2
A Christmas Frequency, 2023
A Country Christmas Story, 2013
Becoming Santa, 2011
Christmas Ever After, 2020
Christmas Love Letter, 2019 A
Every Day is Christmas, 2018
Magic Mike’s Last Dance, 2023
Merry Liddle Christmas, 2019
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, 2020
Reporting For Christmas, 2023
Sweet Mountain Christmas, 2019
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5
November 3
Quiz Lady: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Sandra Oh brings the funny as chaotic Jenny, a wayward soul with big dreams. Her messy reality, though, is that she’s estranged from her introverted, quiz show–obsessed sister, Anne (Crazy Rich Asians’ Awkwafina, above left, with Oh). “Jenny sees Anne as a charity project,” director Jessica Yu says, “and for Anne, Jenny is this disruptive, embarrassing element that she would like to keep out of her life.”
Once the siblings reconnect, they discover they’re on the hook for gambling debts their mother owes some unsavory lenders. Plus, Anne’s beloved dog, Mr. Linguini, is kidnapped, which shatters her world. Salvation could come in the form of Anne’s obsession with (and prowess at) the Can’t Stop the Quiz show. “The idea of being under pressure is not something Anne needs,” Yu notes. Still, the sisters’ only hope is making Anne a winner. With a cast including Will Ferrell and Jason Schwartzman, this film should be a jackpot for viewers. —Jim Halterman
L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8
November 4
Kids Vs. Aliens, 2022
November 5
God’s Time, 2022
November 6
JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries
November 7
Edge of Tomorrow, 2014
November 8
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB) (Hulu Original)
Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
November 9
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8 (Hulu Original)
The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
The League, 2023
Mavka: The Forest Song, 2023
November 10
Fool’s Paradise, 2023
One True Loves, 2023
November 11
Central Intelligence, 2016
November 13
The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
November 14
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)
We see shades of The Shining even in the trailer for this FX limited series, originally planned for release in August. Not only does it take place at a remote, snow-shrouded location, but there’s a boy busily riding a bicycle down the hotel’s hushed hallways, past a REDRUM-esque scrawl on the wall. It was spooky as hell then, and it’s spooky now!
Nine guests have arrived for an exclusive retreat at this remote compound owned by reclusive billionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen). When one is found dead, Gen Z Sherlock Holmes and hacker extraordinaire Darby Hart (Emma Corrin, above, The Crown’s young Diana) believes it’s murder. But while she’s trying to prove her theory, a new victim may already be in the killer’s sights.
The thriller comes from the creators of Netflix’s The OA, and also costars Brit Marling.
November 15
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6
The China Hustle, 2017
Journey To The West, 2013
Monsters, 2010
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013
Red Cliff, 2008
What Just Happened, 2008
White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014
November 16
Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
Hip-hop impresario Swizz Beatz hits the road with his son Nasir Dean (stepmom is Alicia Keys) for a six-stop trip to car-loving destinations. We collected a few moments that may rev your engine:
Atlanta: A City of Firsts (Episode 3) Nasir gets a lesson in driving a stick shift from someone with a little experience: rising NASCAR star Jesse Iwuji.
Saudi Arabia: Evolution (Episode 5) One of the oldest forms of racing? Camels. And here’s another surprise: Swizz owns a camel-racing team, Saudi Bronx. Their exhibition run is a thrill!
New York: Aspiration (Episode 6) Michael Strahan gives a tour of his extensive car collection, which includes a sweet James Bond–worthy 1975 Aston Martin Vanquish.
November 17
The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
It takes two to tango, but what if one is a four-legged friend? That’s the premise of The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs, which follows canines from around the globe as they compete in the Heelwork to Music category at Crufts, billed as “the world’s greatest dog show.” In four-minute routines, dedicated pups demonstrate their best leaps and twirls alongside their owners, all in pursuit of the coveted champion title.
The six-part docuseries pulls back the curtain on what it’s like to train and compete in a sport that British competitor Lorna says people see as “a bit of an oddity.” But Secret Life also touches on the highs and lows that come with making a beloved animal part of your family. Notes a teary-eyed Lorna: “Dog dancing is my light.” —Andrea Towers
Black Ice, 2022
November 20
Spellbound: Season 1B (Hulu Original)
Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)
The Last Rider, 2022
November 21
Obituary: Complete Season 1
When obituaries become the only source of income for newspaper writer Elvira Clancy (Siobhán Cullen), she decides to take matters into her own hands — literally — by murdering unpleasant residents in her small town. What happens when she realizes she has an unexpected taste for killing? And how can she hide her proclivities from the new crime correspondent (Ronan Raftery)? The six-part Irish dark comedy offers a vibrant (and funny) look at gossip culture and our obsession with death.
November 22
FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere
November 23
Elf, 2003
Four Christmases, 2008
Fred Claus, 2007
Jack Frost, 1998
Master Gardener, 2022
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
The Polar Express, 2004
November 24
Consecration, 2023
Life of the Party, 2018
November 26
Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
November 28
Katak the Brave Beluga, 2023
November 29
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
El Encargado: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin
November 30
Wild Crime: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
A Timeless Christmas
Christmas Comes Twice
Christmas Under the Stars
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Compassionate Spy, 2022
Five Star Christmas
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride
Live Event Special
Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos (2023)
Leaving This Month:
November 2
Ready Player One, 2018
November 3
A Walk to Remember, 2002
November 8
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
November 14
A Long Way Down, 2014
Blade Of The Immortal, 2017
Cocaine Cowboys, 2006
Cocaine Cowboys 2, 2008
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded, 2014
Georgia Rule, 2007
Point Break, 2015
The Seat Filler, 2004
November 15
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018
November 18
Sliding Doors, 1998
November 21
The Intern, 2015
November 22
Every Other Holiday, 2018
November 24
Christmas Perfection, 2018
November 30
50 First Dates, 2004
A Dangerous Method, 2011
Annabelle, 2014
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, 2007
Bend It Like Beckham, 2003
Belle, 2014
Breaking Up, 1997
Chronicle, 2012
The Cookout, 2004
The Day The Earth Stood Still, 2008
Damsels In Distress, 2012
Dance With Me, 1998
Darling Companion, 2012
Die Hard, 1988
Doctor Sleep, 2019
Dragonball: Evolution, 2009
Easy A, 2010
Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005
The Good Son, 1993
Good Kids, 2016
The Guilty, 2018
HailCaesar!, 2016
The Holiday, 2006
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009
It (Stephen King’s), 1990
It Chapter Two, 2019
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
Just Married, 2003
Larry Crowne, 2011
The Last King of Scotland, 2006
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2017
Love & Other Drugs, 2010
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011
Midnight In Paris, 2011
Moscow On The Hudson, 1984
Murder on the Orient Express, 2017
The Omen, 2006
The Princess Diaries, 2001
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, 2004
Pulling Strings, 2013
The Punisher, 2004
The Pursuit of Happyness, 2006
Punisher: War Zone, 2008
The Quarry, 2020
Rambo: Last Blood, 2019
Raising Arizona, 1987
The Transporter, 2002
Transporter 2, 2005
Transporter 3, 2008
True Lies, 1994
Saw, 2004
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Star Trek, 2009
We Bought a Zoo, 2011
Wild Hogs, 2007