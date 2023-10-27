What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in November 2023

It’s getting to be that time of the year — holiday movies taking over our screens — and there are quite a few coming to Hulu that you’ll be able to stream whenever you want.

There will also be a couple FX series available — Fargo Season 5 and A Murder at the End of the World (only on the streaming platform) — as well as Hulu Originals Black Cake, Quiz Lady, and The Artful Dodger.

Offerings perfect for the season include The Holiday, two versions of Miracle on 34th Street, and Elf. And for those who would rather something else, there are the Blade movies, Flatliners, and more.

Hulu has plenty of titles coming in November 2023. Check out the full list below and all of the titles leaving the platform by November 30.

Available This Month on Hulu:

November 1

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Black Cake: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

This intense eight-episode family saga opens dramatically in 1969, as 16-year-old Jamaican bride Covey (Mia Isaac, above) disappears into the island’s surf. Little Man (Anthony Mark Barrow), her despised gangster groom, has just been poisoned — and she’s a suspect.

The fleeing Covey manages to avoid arrest and gang reprisals, making it to Scotland, where a tragic accident allows her to assume a new identity. She hopes to find a sense of belonging, yet the lonely biracial island girl cannot forget her first love (Ahmed Eljhah).

Meanwhile, a parallel storyline — the hallmark of Charmaine Wilkerson’s time-shifting bestseller of the same title — flashes forward to contemporary Southern California. Byron Bennett (Ashley Thomas) and estranged sister Benny (Adrienne Warren) have come together at their mother’s death. In her will, she’s asked them to share a black cake, a traditional Caribbean dessert, and to listen to seven recordings. “Please, forgive me for waiting so long to tell you, and for keeping so many secrets.” The truths, starting with Covey’s story, shock them to their core. —Ileane Rudolph

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere

Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights, 2002

Alien vs. Predator, 2004

Armageddon, 1998

Billy Madison, 1995

Blade, 1998

Blade 2, 2002

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Carpool, 1996

Contagion, 2011

Damien: Omen II, 1978

Deck the Halls, 2006

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Downhill, 2020

The Family Stone, 2005

The Final Conflict, 1981

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001

Flatliners, 1990

Friends With Money, 2006

Friendsgiving, 2020

Frozen River, 2008

Get Low, 2010

Geostorm, 2017

Garfield, 2004

GirlInterrupted, 1999

Goodbye Lover, 1999

The Holiday, 2006

Inferno, 2016

In Time, 2011

Kollek, 1995

Land Ho!, 2014

The Last Duel, 2021

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Man on a Ledge, 2012

The Marine 4: Moving Target, 2015

Men In Black, 1997

Men In Black II, 2002

Men In Black 3, 2012

Miracle On 34th Street, 1947

Miracle on 34th Street, 1994

The Mistle-Tones, 2012

The Nutcracker, 1993

The Omen, 1976

Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991

The Other Woman, 2014

Outbreak, 1995

Pacific Rim, 2013

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020

Poseidon, 2006

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot, 1993

Saving Silverman, 2001

Sea Fever, 2019

Second Best, 1994

Shallow Hal, 2001

Space Jam, 1996

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Tigerland, 2000

Trance, 2011

Twister, 1996

The Waterboy, 1998

The Wedding Planner, 2001

The Wedding Singer, 2005

November 2

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

Pam’s Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2

A Christmas Frequency, 2023

A Country Christmas Story, 2013

Becoming Santa, 2011

Christmas Ever After, 2020

Christmas Love Letter, 2019 A

Every Day is Christmas, 2018

Magic Mike’s Last Dance, 2023

Merry Liddle Christmas, 2019

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, 2020

Reporting For Christmas, 2023

Sweet Mountain Christmas, 2019

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5

November 3

Quiz Lady: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Sandra Oh brings the funny as chaotic Jenny, a wayward soul with big dreams. Her messy reality, though, is that she’s estranged from her introverted, quiz show–obsessed sister, Anne (Crazy Rich Asians’ Awkwafina, above left, with Oh). “Jenny sees Anne as a charity project,” director Jessica Yu says, “and for Anne, Jenny is this disruptive, embarrassing element that she would like to keep out of her life.”

Once the siblings reconnect, they discover they’re on the hook for gambling debts their mother owes some unsavory lenders. Plus, Anne’s beloved dog, Mr. Linguini, is kidnapped, which shatters her world. Salvation could come in the form of Anne’s obsession with (and prowess at) the Can’t Stop the Quiz show. “The idea of being under pressure is not something Anne needs,” Yu notes. Still, the sisters’ only hope is making Anne a winner. With a cast including Will Ferrell and Jason Schwartzman, this film should be a jackpot for viewers. —Jim Halterman

L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8

November 4

Kids Vs. Aliens, 2022

November 5

God’s Time, 2022

November 6

JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries

November 7

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014

November 8

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB) (Hulu Original)

Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

November 9

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8 (Hulu Original)

The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4

The League, 2023

Mavka: The Forest Song, 2023

November 10

Fool’s Paradise, 2023

One True Loves, 2023

November 11

Central Intelligence, 2016

November 13

The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 14

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

We see shades of The Shining even in the trailer for this FX limited series, originally planned for release in August. Not only does it take place at a remote, snow-shrouded location, but there’s a boy busily riding a bicycle down the hotel’s hushed hallways, past a REDRUM-esque scrawl on the wall. It was spooky as hell then, and it’s spooky now!

Nine guests have arrived for an exclusive retreat at this remote compound owned by reclusive billionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen). When one is found dead, Gen Z Sherlock Holmes and hacker extraordinaire Darby Hart (Emma Corrin, above, The Crown’s young Diana) believes it’s murder. But while she’s trying to prove her theory, a new victim may already be in the killer’s sights.

The thriller comes from the creators of Netflix’s The OA, and also costars Brit Marling.

November 15

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6

The China Hustle, 2017

Journey To The West, 2013

Monsters, 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013

Red Cliff, 2008

What Just Happened, 2008

White Bird In A Blizzard, 2014

November 16

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Hip-hop impresario Swizz Beatz hits the road with his son Nasir Dean (stepmom is Alicia Keys) for a six-stop trip to car-loving destinations. We collected a few moments that may rev your engine:

Atlanta: A City of Firsts (Episode 3) Nasir gets a lesson in driving a stick shift from someone with a little experience: rising NASCAR star Jesse Iwuji.

Saudi Arabia: Evolution (Episode 5) One of the oldest forms of racing? Camels. And here’s another surprise: Swizz owns a camel-racing team, Saudi Bronx. Their exhibition run is a thrill!

New York: Aspiration (Episode 6) Michael Strahan gives a tour of his extensive car collection, which includes a sweet James Bond–worthy 1975 Aston Martin Vanquish.

November 17

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

It takes two to tango, but what if one is a four-legged friend? That’s the premise of The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs, which follows canines from around the globe as they compete in the Heelwork to Music category at Crufts, billed as “the world’s greatest dog show.” In four-minute routines, dedicated pups demonstrate their best leaps and twirls alongside their owners, all in pursuit of the coveted champion title.

The six-part docuseries pulls back the curtain on what it’s like to train and compete in a sport that British competitor Lorna says people see as “a bit of an oddity.” But Secret Life also touches on the highs and lows that come with making a beloved animal part of your family. Notes a teary-eyed Lorna: “Dog dancing is my light.” —Andrea Towers

Black Ice, 2022

November 20

Spellbound: Season 1B (Hulu Original)

Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Rider, 2022

November 21

Obituary: Complete Season 1

When obituaries become the only source of income for newspaper writer Elvira Clancy (Siobhán Cullen), she decides to take matters into her own hands — literally — by murdering unpleasant residents in her small town. What happens when she realizes she has an unexpected taste for killing? And how can she hide her proclivities from the new crime correspondent (Ronan Raftery)? The six-part Irish dark comedy offers a vibrant (and funny) look at gossip culture and our obsession with death.

November 22

FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere

November 23

Elf, 2003

Four Christmases, 2008

Fred Claus, 2007

Jack Frost, 1998

Master Gardener, 2022

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

The Polar Express, 2004

November 24

Consecration, 2023

Life of the Party, 2018

November 26

Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

November 28

Katak the Brave Beluga, 2023

November 29

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

El Encargado: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin

November 30

Wild Crime: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

A Timeless Christmas

Christmas Comes Twice

Christmas Under the Stars

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Compassionate Spy, 2022

Five Star Christmas

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

Live Event Special

Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos (2023)

Leaving This Month:

November 2

Ready Player One, 2018

November 3

A Walk to Remember, 2002

November 8

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

November 14

A Long Way Down, 2014

Blade Of The Immortal, 2017

Cocaine Cowboys, 2006

Cocaine Cowboys 2, 2008

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded, 2014

Georgia Rule, 2007

Point Break, 2015

The Seat Filler, 2004

November 15

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018

November 18

Sliding Doors, 1998

November 21

The Intern, 2015

November 22

Every Other Holiday, 2018

November 24

Christmas Perfection, 2018

November 30

50 First Dates, 2004

A Dangerous Method, 2011

Annabelle, 2014

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, 2007

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

Belle, 2014

Breaking Up, 1997

Chronicle, 2012

The Cookout, 2004

The Day The Earth Stood Still, 2008

Damsels In Distress, 2012

Dance With Me, 1998

Darling Companion, 2012

Die Hard, 1988

Doctor Sleep, 2019

Dragonball: Evolution, 2009

Easy A, 2010

Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005

The Good Son, 1993

Good Kids, 2016

The Guilty, 2018

HailCaesar!, 2016

The Holiday, 2006

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2009

It (Stephen King’s), 1990

It Chapter Two, 2019

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

Just Married, 2003

Larry Crowne, 2011

The Last King of Scotland, 2006

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2017

Love & Other Drugs, 2010

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011

Midnight In Paris, 2011

Moscow On The Hudson, 1984

Murder on the Orient Express, 2017

The Omen, 2006

The Princess Diaries, 2001

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, 2004

Pulling Strings, 2013

The Punisher, 2004

The Pursuit of Happyness, 2006

Punisher: War Zone, 2008

The Quarry, 2020

Rambo: Last Blood, 2019

Raising Arizona, 1987

The Transporter, 2002

Transporter 2, 2005

Transporter 3, 2008

True Lies, 1994

Saw, 2004

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Star Trek, 2009

We Bought a Zoo, 2011

Wild Hogs, 2007