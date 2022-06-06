Netflix has released a new teaser for its upcoming Addams Family series series about Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega).

“Netflix woefully presents,” the Wednesday teaser, debuting as part of the streamer’s Geeked Week, aptly says. It features Ortega stepping forward as Wednesday and straightening her collar before Thing joins her and together, they snap their fingers to give us that familiar sound. Watch it below.

Wednesday, “a twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton,” as the video puts it, is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery. It follows the 16-year-old Wednesday Addams in her years as a student at Nevermore Academy. In Season 1, she’ll be trying to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Plus, she’ll have to navigate new and very tangled relationships at the school.

Joining Ortega in the cast are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci (Wednesday in the ’90s films!), Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa.

Al Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners and executive produce with Burton (who also directs), Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman. Also directing are Gandja Monteiro (Episodes 5 and 6) and James Marshall (Episodes 7 and 8).

Wednesday, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix