Wednesday is keeping things spooky at Netflix as the streamer unveiled the series based on the Addams family’s daughter has been renewed for a third season ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

The show, led by Jenna Ortega, first debuted back in 2022 and has become a worldwide phenomenon since. And as we look forward to her onscreen return as the titular character, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the newly ordered third season of the series. Scroll down for a closer look at the details we do know, and stay tuned for any major updates in the months ahead.

When will Wednesday Season 3 premiere?

Wednesday Season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date as the series hasn’t begun filming its third chapter. Instead, fans can look forward to Season 2’s two-part release, which is set for August 6 and September 3, 2025. Each part will feature four installments, making up an eight-episode season. As mentioned above, Season 1 of Wednesday debuted on November 23, 2022, and has been a hit ever since.

What has been said about Wednesday Season 3?

Regarding the Season 3 renewal, showrunners, co-creators, and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said in a join statement, “It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe — one deadpan quip at a time. We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets — and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt. Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.'”

Additionally, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said, “The undeniable impact of Wednesday resonated immediately with fans worldwide, driving it to the top of our charts as our most popular English language TV show, and sparking cultural trends. We are so proud of Al Gough, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega, and the entire Wednesday cast and crew for everything they’ve accomplished. On the heels of its highly anticipated Season 2 return, we are thrilled to renew the iconic series for a third and to deliver more of what the fans love.”

What is Wednesday Season 3 about?

As mentioned by Millar and Gough above, Wednesday Season 3 will see the titular character return to Nevermore Academy as she unravels a new mystery and digs deeper into her family’s history. Further details are surely on the horizon, especially once Season 2 arrives. Stay tuned!

Who will star in Wednesday Season 3?

The cast of Wednesday Season 3 hasn’t been announced, but Ortega is expected to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams, and additional information is set to be shared at a later time, per Netflix.

Who makes Wednesday Season 3?

Wednesday Season 3 is helmed by Gough and Millar, who executive produce the show with director Tim Burton. Additionally, Ortega is also billed as an executive producer on the series, among others.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday Season 3 as we gear up for Season 2, and let us know what you think of the show’s renewal in the comments section.

Wednesday, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Netflix