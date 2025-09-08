[Warning: The above video and below contain MAJOR spoilers for Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2.]

Wednesday‘s second season has come to a close, and while several questions were answered, many others were raised in the final moments. But fret not, as we caught up with the stars and creatives behind some of Part 2’s most captivating moments and cliffhangers.

Before the cliffhanger conclusions left fans with questions, though, Part 2 made way for the highly-anticipated Nevermore gala, which saw Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) best friend and roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), team up with her stalker, Agnes (Evie Templeton) to defeat the nefarious principal Dort (Steve Buscemi), who was the true leader of the Morningsong cult.

As they danced to Lady Gaga‘s new tune, “The Dead Dance,” which Myers reveals she and Templeton knew about heading into filming. “We knew we were doing a Lady Gaga song, and we got to hear it a few times before we started rehearsing, but because we weren’t allowed to dance to it on the day, we rehearsed to what’s called a click track,” Myers explains.

Ultimately, Templeton says, “It was so fun and the rehearsal process was also great, workshopping ideas and seeing what works, seeing what didn’t, and just playing around with what lifts we were going to do was also quite cool.” As fans saw onscreen, Agnes’s invisibility played a role as they distracted the crowd to retrieve a talisman from Dort that prevented him from being susceptible to siren songs.

“We had a blast creating that,” muses choreographer Corey Baker. “I created it with some dances first, and then pitched it to Tim [Burton] and Alfred [Gough] and Miles [Millar], the showrunners… and then, before you knew it, we were ready to film it.”As far as prepping the actors, Baker says, “We probably spent a week with the actors to teach it to them, and then I think we shot it across, maybe two to three days.”

As viewers continued to tune in, they learned that Tyler (Hunter Doohan), his mother, Francoise (Frances O’Connor), and his uncle Isaac (Owen Painter), the newly revived corpse, took Wednesday’s brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), as collateral in an experiment to rid Francoise of her Hyde powers, to save her life.

In the end, it was a trap for Tyler, who was forced into being the recipient of such a gift, but as things went awry, Wednesday stepped in to save her brother and cut Tyler loose. Considering she could have killed her former flame and Season 2 nemesis, where do Tyler and Wednesday, a.k.a. Weyler, stand? “All I can speak to is what I think Tyler’s feelings are, and I think that human side of him definitely does have those deep feelings for her…” Doohan tells TV Insider. “It was really fun to play with. There are so many layers in front of him with the Hyde and being controlled by different people, but the fact that his feelings were so strong, they have these little unspoken moments of peeking through… It was really fun to find those.”

The Season 2 climax, which also revealed that Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzman) were responsible for Isaac’s death years prior, and uncovered the origin of Thing, which was apparently Isaac’s hand. “I was so thrilled when I read it,” Painter says of the reveal. “He’s clearly not emotional about taking out his literal own heart, and so I think, a lot of it is just the idea that somebody could have something of his, and that he’s not allowed to have it right away is probably very frustrating,” Painter notes of Isaac’s layered animosity towards the Addams family.

Once the finale reached its final moments, Tyler had gotten away and evaded authorities and was approached by Capri (Billie Piper), who offered him a do-over to join a pack and not be beholden to a master. Meanwhile, Enid had wolfed out to save Wednesday, which risked her possibly never being able to turn back as an alpha werewolf. And the biggest reveal was in Grandmama’s (Joanna Lumley) basement, where Morticia’s long-lost sister Ophelia seemed to be trapped and was scrawling “Wednesday must die” on the walls.

Could Wednesday’s new spirit guide, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), know something about that? “I often wonder if the notion of being a spirit guide means that you are all-seeing, all-knowing, and sometimes you can’t tell people everything,” Christie suggests. “Sometimes they’re just not ready.”

See what else the stars had to share in the full video above, which also delves into that body swap episode, and much more. Stay tuned for additional details on Wednesday as we gear up for Season 3 at Netflix.

Wednesday, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Netflix