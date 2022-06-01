‘Our Flag Means Death’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max — Fans React

Get ready to set sail with the Revenge once again because HBO Max has officially (and finally) renewed Our Flag Means Death for Season 2.

From creator and showrunner David Jenkins, Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century pirate wannabe Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). After deciding to trade in his charmed life on land for the swashbuckling ways of open water piracy, Stede finds himself captaining the Revenge.

Stede’s efforts to earn the respect of his crew shift during a chance encounter with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, a.k.a. Edward Teach (played by Taika Waititi). Their unique bond becomes more than a friendship on the high seas as the very different pirates found love. Now, in Season 2 they’ll have to survive it.

As viewers will remember, Season 1 concluded with quite the cliffhanger as Stede played catchup in trying to pursue Blackbeard after they were separated. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wonder what’s going to happen as Jenkins, Darby, Waititi, and the rest of the team help put the next chapter together.

“We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet,” Jenkins shared in a statement. “Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

Along with Jenkins, Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, Garret Basch, and Dan Halsted. In addition to Darby and Waititi, the show’s ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.

“We are so happy to bring this truly one of a kind series back!” HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey stated. “We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show’s fans for embracing it wholeheartedly.”

As for hope regarding Stede and Blackbeard’s romance, Jenkins told TV Insider in March that Stede “has every intention of finding” Blackbeard “and saying, ‘Hey, I love you.'” Jenkins added, “When [Stede] goes to find [Blackbeard], he’s gone and his crew’s been abandoned. And so watching them try to negotiate that, that’s a good rom-com beat.”

Until these waters can be explored, fans can relive every hilarious and heartwarming moment from the comedy by streaming Season 1 now. And check out some of the early fan reactions to the renewal news, below.

