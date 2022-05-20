‘Delilah’ Star Maahra Hill Cast as Female Lead in NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Maahra Hill, who played the titular role in the now-canceled OWN series Delilah, has landed a lead role opposite Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order) in the upcoming NBC drama pilot The Irrational.

As reported by Deadline, Hill will play Marisa, an astute and intelligent FBI agent with a passion for work, who finds herself teaming up with Martin’s Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science. The series is written by Arika Mittman (Timeless) and based on the book Predictably Irrational by bestselling author Dan Ariely.

The show revolves around Alec, who lends his expertise to a range of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. He brings a unique and unexpected approach to understanding behavior, which proves useful in cracking a number of criminal cases.

Hill most recently played the headstrong Delilah Connolly in the OWN series Delilah. Created by Craig Wright, the series premiered in March 2021 and ran for eight episodes. According to Deadline, the show was quietly canceled several months ago, making Hill available for pilots and series.

In addition to Delilah, Hill has also appeared in episodes of Black-ish, The L Word: Generation, How to Get Away with Murder, Life in Pieces, and Speechless.

Martin, meanwhile, is best known for playing NYPD Detective Ed Green on Law & Order and Captain Joe West on The Flash. He is on board as a producer for the upcoming pilot, which will film in late May-early June in Vancouver. Mittman serves as executive producer alongside Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum, while Ariely acts as a consultant.

The Irrational, TBA, NBC