‘Floor Is Lava’ Season 2 Shares Release Date, Trailer & Giant, Slippery Volcano (VIDEO)

Are you ready for more Floor Is Lava? Netflix dropped the first Floor Is Lava Season 2 trailer on Monday, May 9 ahead of the competition series’ return on June 3.

In Floor Is Lava Season 2, teams will traverse various obstacle courses trying their best to avoid the “lava” below. And Netflix promises there are “bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava,” in the new episodes, plus an all-new feature — a huge and very slippery volcano. That volcano will have to be conquered in order to win, and by the looks of the trailer, that’s going to be a pretty impossible task.

Floor Is Lava Season 2 will consist of five 30-minute episodes, all of which will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, June 3. Check out the Floor Is Lava Season 2 trailer, below.

Some highlights from the trailer: One confident player says the only thing hitting that lava will be her sweat. The next clip shows her falling into the lava. Technically, her sweat did hit it! At another point, one player ascends the volcano and melodramatically cries, “Oh, God! I’ve got lava on my face!” as if his face was in actual danger. And of course, watching the players slip and slide down the volcano is some physical comedy gold.

The series is inspired by the kids’ game, allowing players to set their inner child loose. Floor Is Lava Season 1 came out in June 2020 and was a quick hit for the streaming platform. It was Netflix’s most-viewed title in the United States for two weeks in a row following its release.

Floor Is Lava was renewed for Season 2 in April 2021, and now fans finally know when the series will return for more hilarious wipeouts.

The show is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Anthony Carbone, Frank Sinton, Anthony Storm, Brian Smith, and Caroline Baumgard serve as executive producers. And Irad Eyal and Megan McGrath executive produce for Haymaker (West).

Floor Is Lava, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, June 3, Netflix