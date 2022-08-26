What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in September 2022

Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming this September as the streamer unveils its upcoming library additions.

Along with welcoming the next series of The Great British Baking Show, Netflix makes way for the highly-anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai and the Ana de Armas-led Marilyn Monroe flick Blonde among other titles. And don’t miss Emily Deschanel in the drama Devil in Ohio or Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Do Revenge, along with returning unscripted series like Floor Is Lava and Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

Below, see the full lineup of what’s coming and going from the streamer in September.

Available This Month on Netflix:

September TBA

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — NETFLIX ANIME

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 — NETFLIX SERIES

Plan A Plan B — NETFLIX FILM

Who Likes My Follower? — NETFLIX SERIES

September 1

Fenced In — NETFLIX FILM

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME

Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY

Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Off the Hook — NETFLIX SERIES

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

September 2

Buy My House — NETFLIX SERIES

Dated and Related — NETFLIX SERIES

Devil in Ohio — NETFLIX SERIES

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Fakes — NETFLIX SERIES

The Festival of Troubadours — NETFLIX FILM

Ivy & Bean — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy & Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy & Bean: Doomed to Dance — NETFLIX FAMILY

You’re Nothing Special — NETFLIX SERIES

September 3

Little Women — NETFLIX SERIES

September 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Once Upon a Small Town — NETFLIX SERIES

Vampire Academy

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY

Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — NETFLIX COMEDY

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY

Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 97

Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 8

Entrapped — NETFLIX SERIES

Diorama — NETFLIX FILM

September 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM

Merli. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

No Limit — NETFLIX FILM

Narco-Saints — NETFLIX SERIES

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY

In the Dark: Season 4

September 14

Broad Peak — NETFLIX FILM

The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM

El Rey, Vincent Fernandez — NETFLIX SERIES

Heartbreak High — NETFLIX SERIES

The Lorenskog Disappearance — NETFLIX SERIES

Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Intervention: Season 21

Terim — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 16

The Brave One — NETFLIX SERIES

Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Home — NETFLIX ANIME

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — NETFLIX FAMILY

I Used to Be Famous — NETFLIX FILM

Jogi — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mirror, Mirror — NETFLIX FILM

Santo — NETFLIX SERIES

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This Is the End

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

September 19

God Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 21

Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Iron Chef Mexico — NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfumier — NETFLIX FILM

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Karma’s World: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Snabba Cash: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Thai Cave Rescue — NETFLIX SERIES

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues — NETFLIX FILM

ATHENA — NETFLIX FILM

The Girls at the Back — NETFLIX SERIES

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Lou — NETFLIX FILM

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy — NETFLIX FILM

September 26

A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

September 28

Blonde — NETFLIX FILM

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 29

The Empress — NETFLIX SERIES

September 30

Anikulapo — NETFLIX FILM

Entergalactic — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Floor Is Lava: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Playground — NETFLIX SERIES

Phantom Pups — NETFLIX FAMILY

Rainbow — NETFLIX FILM

What We Leave Behind

Leaving This Month:

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Freaks

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Nightcrawler

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Skylines

Dark Skies

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley