‘Floor Is Lava’ First Look: Everything Is Hotter in Season 3 (VIDEO)

Netflix‘s hot competition series Floor Is Lava is gearing up for its Season 3 return beginning Friday, September 30 and we have your exclusive first look.

Things are boiling in the trailer for this latest chapter which sees the return of host Rutledge Wood as he oversees competitors through the complicated obstacle courses in which participants need to avoid the floor as if their lives depend on it. The stakes are high as competitors battle for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.

Across five new 30-minute episodes, fifteen daring teams will fight to race to the top of a towering volcano. Only time will tell who exactly is going to triumph and who is going to be total toast. The trailer above offers some insight as the excitement ramps up.

Netflix has also unveiled its Season 3 key art for the show which features a red light-green light type feature. Floor Is Lava, which debuted in 2020, has quickly become a viewer favorite on the streaming platform, perfect for a fun half-hour escape.

As host Rutledge Wood teases in the trailer, “Welcome to a new season of Floor Is Lava. The lava? Hotter. The towering volcano? Hotter. The host? Still super duper hot.” In other words, what’s not to like? Floor Is Lava is executive produced by Arthur Smith, Anthony Carbone, Frank Sinton, Anthony Storm, Brian Smith, Caroline Baumgard, Irad Eyal, and Megan McGrath.

Don’t miss Floor Is Lava when it returns, check out the trailer, above, and stream the series this September on Netflix.

Floor Is Lava, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, September 30, Netflix