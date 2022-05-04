[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 18 “Slipping.”]

Uh-oh, someone has her eye on Anna (Erin Karpluk) — and therefore her boyfriend, Eddie (David Giuntoli) — on A Million Little Things.

In “Slipping,” directed by Giuntoli, Anna goes to the meeting Sophie (Lizzy Greene) organized as an alternative for the memorial for the music teacher, Peter (Andrew Leeds), who assaulted her, rather than an AA meeting. One of the girls who attends stays quiet, even as Sophie tries to talk to her. Then, the episode ends with that girl having followed Anna home, and she’s watching her and Eddie.

Giuntoli teases what’s next.

The episode ends with the girl who didn’t speak during Sophie’s meeting watching Anna, and therefore Eddie. What can you preview about what’s coming up there?

David Giuntoli: What I can say is that look isn’t for nothing. There will be some dinner after that salad. That’s all I can say.

Dare I say things are going well for Eddie right now? What’s the biggest challenge he’ll be facing the rest of the season?

I think you’re a sophisticated television viewer, and I think you know if something’s going well on TV, it doesn’t make good TV. So, I think the big thing is Anna and Eddie’s relationship. Obviously, she is now going to AA, which is wonderful, and seeking help with her processing of what happened to her with Peter, which is wonderful, but I think our show does what it does and there might be some challenges up ahead there.

Is Eddie going to get to be in the same country as his daughter Charlie?

He certainly wants to, and COVID really kind of painted us into a corner there, with Stephanie Szostak [who plays Delilah], but he certainly would love to, yes.

What can you tease about how the season ends for Eddie?

Well, Eddie’s done some rough stuff in his life, and if karma exists, perhaps it exists on the show, I don’t know. Eddie’s got some events just around the corner. That’s all I’ll say, and that’s all I can say.

And now I’m worried about him.

I know, so am I! I already filmed it, and I’m still worried.

I’m also worried about how he’ll handle it. I was so proud of him, the one year and everything…

I know. I think he’s got it in him to kind of keep those demons at bay at this point.

A Million Little Things, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC