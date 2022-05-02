Amazon Freevee Announces ‘Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis’ (VIDEO)

Jeff Lewis is back in the home renovation game. On May 2, Amazon Freevee announced its upcoming series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, which will be the interior designer’s return to TV after a three-year hiatus.

In Season 1, Lewis will take viewers into the homes of some of Hollywood’s most familiar faces, providing one-of-a-kind home renovations for Anthony Anderson, Fortune Feimster, Lamorne Morris, Melissa Rivers, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Roselyn Sanchez, Mira Sorvino, and Wilmer Valderrama. The first three episodes of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis will premiere Friday, June 10, on Amazon Freevee (the new name for IMDb TV), with new episodes available each Friday through July 29.

“In the first season of Hollywood Houselift, renowned house flipper, interior designer, and radio host Jeff Lewis is reintroduced to audiences as a successful single father and businessman running his thriving company, Jeff Lewis Design,” Freevee teases. “Jeff’s no-nonsense attitude and celebrated California-classic, modern design aesthetic continue to attract a wide variety of famous clients seeking his expertise with home improvements on every scale. With a small team of trusted project managers, including long-time employee and SIRIUS XM radio co-host Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, and new assistant Shane Douglas, it’s nonstop laughs and drama every step of the way.”

Check out the trailer for Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis below.

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis is executive produced by Lewis, Allison Grodner, and Rich Meehan in association with Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Billy Taylor serves as showrunner.

Lewis previously hosted Flipping Out on Bravo. His new series joins Freevee’s growing catalogue of scripted and unscripted programming, including Bosch: Legacy, Judy Justice, High School, spy thriller Alex Rider, music docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, and more.

Freevee is an ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service. Its catalogue is available to stream for free, no subscription needed. It’s available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and as a free Channel within Prime Video, across hundreds of devices.

Freevee is also available as an app on third party devices such as Roku, Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models), Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA SHIELD, and other Android TV devices, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models).

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, Series Premiere, Friday, June 10, Freevee