‘Hollywood Houselift’ First Look: Anthony Anderson Walks Jeff Lewis Through His Home (VIDEO)

Get ready to go into the homes of your favorite TV stars as Amazon Freevee‘s Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis pulls back the curtain on their home improvement projects.

In a first look at the premiere episode, arriving Friday, June 10, Lewis is lending his help to black-ish and Law & Order star Anthony Anderson. The interior designer gets a walk through Anderson’s home as the actor leads him on a tour of recent projects and reservations around the estate.

As the men amble through the home, Anderson turns to Lewis and says, “You can critique man. This is what you do for a living, let me know where I went wrong and what could have done better.” Asking for honest feedback Anderson shows off the slow-moving progress of his home renovations.

“So, does this contractor know you’re unhappy with him? Because this is unacceptable,” Lewis tells Anderson who admits he’s frustrated. As Anderson explains to cameras construction “never goes according to plan, so it’s frustrating to be two and a half years in for something that was only supposed to take a year.”

See Also Amazon Freevee Announces 'Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis' (VIDEO) Former 'Flipping Out' host returns to TV to renovate the homes of Anthony Anderson, Wilmer Valderrama, and more.

He also shares that the budget has suffered because of the ongoing progress, but hopefully, Lewis can help ease some of the tension as he comes to help Anderson with his front yard. After a three-year hiatus, Lewis is offering his help to plenty of famous clients along with Anderson including Fortune Feimster, Lamorne Morris, Melissa Rivers, Evan Ross, Roselyn Sanchez, Ashlee Simpson, Mira Sorvino, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Catch the full clip with Anderson and Lewis, above, and don’t miss Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis on Amazon Freevee.

Hollywood Houselift, Series Premiere, Friday, June 10, Amazon Freevee